Has TopBuild (BLD) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of TopBuild (BLD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TopBuild is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 8.88% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BLD has returned 58.66% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 15.89% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, TopBuild is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BLD belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.87% so far this year, so BLD is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on BLD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

