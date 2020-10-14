Has TopBuild (BLD) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is TopBuild (BLD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TopBuild is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 30.73% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BLD has gained about 82.26% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 13.94% on average. This means that TopBuild is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, BLD is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.58% so far this year, meaning that BLD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on BLD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

