Has TopBuild (BLD) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has TopBuild (BLD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

TopBuild is one of 101 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 34.85% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BLD has returned about 50% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 3.71% on average. This shows that TopBuild is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BLD belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.93% this year, meaning that BLD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on BLD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

