Has Toll Brothers (TOL) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Toll Brothers (TOL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Toll Brothers is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Toll Brothers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TOL's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TOL has returned about 6.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 5.2%. This means that Toll Brothers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Vulcan Materials (VMC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.2%.

For Vulcan Materials, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Toll Brothers belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, meaning that TOL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vulcan Materials belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #60. The industry has moved +11.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Toll Brothers and Vulcan Materials. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

