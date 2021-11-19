Has Toll Brothers (TOL) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Toll Brothers (TOL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Toll Brothers is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Toll Brothers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TOL's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TOL has returned about 51.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 28.2%. As we can see, Toll Brothers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, Toll Brothers belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.1% so far this year, so TOL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

