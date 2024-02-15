Has Toast (TOST) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Toast (TOST) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Toast is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 621 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Toast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TOST's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TOST has moved about 10.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 9.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Toast is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Turtle Beach (HEAR) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.7%.

For Turtle Beach, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 39.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Toast belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 146 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.1% this year, meaning that TOST is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Turtle Beach, however, belongs to the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #104. The industry has moved +9.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Toast and Turtle Beach as they could maintain their solid performance.

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

