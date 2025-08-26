Has The TJX Companies (TJX) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. TJX (TJX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

TJX is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 202 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, TJX has returned 12.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 8.1% on average. This means that TJX is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Ulta Beauty (ULTA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.6%.

The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty's current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, TJX belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.9% so far this year, meaning that TJX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ulta Beauty falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track TJX and Ulta Beauty. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

