Has Titan Machinery (TITN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Titan Machinery (TITN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Titan Machinery is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 227 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Titan Machinery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN's full-year earnings has moved 24.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, TITN has returned 18.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 25.1% on average. This means that Titan Machinery is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Texas Roadhouse (TXRH). The stock is up 8.9% year-to-date.

For Texas Roadhouse, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Titan Machinery belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.3% this year, meaning that TITN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Texas Roadhouse falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #153. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.9%.

Titan Machinery and Texas Roadhouse could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

