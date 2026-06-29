Has Tilly's (TLYS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Tilly's (TLYS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Tilly's is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Tilly's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TLYS' full-year earnings has moved 67.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TLYS has moved about 106% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 1.9%. This shows that Tilly's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tapestry (TPR). The stock is up 14.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Tapestry's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Tilly's belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.3% so far this year, so TLYS is performing better in this area. Tapestry is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Tilly's and Tapestry as they could maintain their solid performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.