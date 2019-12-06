Has Tilly's (TLYS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Tilly's (TLYS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Tilly's is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TLYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TLYS's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TLYS has gained about 7.73% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 21.82%. This shows that Tilly's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TLYS is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.26% so far this year, so TLYS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track TLYS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

