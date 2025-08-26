Has Tidewater (TDW) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Tidewater (TDW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Tidewater is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Tidewater is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDW's full-year earnings has moved 22.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TDW has returned 9.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 3.9% on average. This shows that Tidewater is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Talen Energy Corporation (TLN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 76.5%.

Over the past three months, Talen Energy Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Tidewater belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.4% so far this year, so TDW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Talen Energy Corporation, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #184. The industry has moved +29.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Tidewater and Talen Energy Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

