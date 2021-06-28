Has Thor Industries (THO) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Thor Industries (THO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Thor Industries is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 8.67% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, THO has moved about 19.97% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 19.04% on average. This shows that Thor Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, THO is a member of the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.48% this year, meaning that THO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track THO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

