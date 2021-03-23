Has Thor Industries (THO) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Thor Industries (THO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Thor Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 24.10% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, THO has moved about 52.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 12.09% on average. This means that Thor Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, THO is a member of the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 41.42% so far this year, meaning that THO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on THO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

