Has Thor Industries (THO) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Thor Industries (THO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of THO and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Thor Industries is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 14.11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, THO has moved about 21.50% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 11.61%. This means that Thor Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.91% so far this year, so THO is performing better in this area.

THO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

