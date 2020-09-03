Has Thor Industries (THO) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Thor Industries (THO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Thor Industries is a member of our Construction group, which includes 101 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's full-year earnings has moved 27.49% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that THO has returned about 29.96% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 10.39%. This means that Thor Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, THO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #124 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.87% this year, meaning that THO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track THO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.