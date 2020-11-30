Has Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of 927 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMO's full-year earnings has moved 20.80% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TMO has returned 39.56% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.69%. As we can see, Thermo Fisher Scientific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TMO belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 94 individual stocks and currently sits at #132 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.41% so far this year, meaning that TMO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on TMO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



