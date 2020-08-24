Has Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a member of our Medical group, which includes 901 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMO's full-year earnings has moved 27.43% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TMO has returned about 31.92% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.52%. This means that Thermo Fisher Scientific is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TMO belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 97 individual stocks and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.75% so far this year, meaning that TMO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TMO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

