Has Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a member of our Medical group, which includes 903 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMO's full-year earnings has moved 7.42% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TMO has returned about 24.08% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2.65% on average. This means that Thermo Fisher Scientific is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, TMO belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 97 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.87% so far this year, meaning that TMO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on TMO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.