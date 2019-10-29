Has Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 888 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMO's full-year earnings has moved 0.83% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, TMO has gained about 34.01% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.76% on average. This means that Thermo Fisher Scientific is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TMO belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.27% this year, meaning that TMO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to TMO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.