Has The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of The Trade Desk (TTD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

The Trade Desk is one of 611 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD's full-year earnings has moved 12.51% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, TTD has returned 55.05% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 11.23% on average. This shows that The Trade Desk is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TTD belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.71% so far this year, meaning that TTD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on TTD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

