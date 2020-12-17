Has The TJX Companies (TJX) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has The TJX Companies (TJX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

The TJX Companies is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 206 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX's full-year earnings has moved 340.33% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TJX has moved about 9.11% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 39.77% on average. This shows that The TJX Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TJX is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.78% so far this year, meaning that TJX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TJX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

