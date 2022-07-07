Has The LGL Group (LGL) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is LGL Group, Inc. The (LGL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LGL Group, Inc. The is one of 230 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LGL Group, Inc. The is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LGL's full-year earnings has moved 27.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LGL has returned about 19.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 25.1% on average. This shows that LGL Group, Inc. The is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Vertex Energy (VTNR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 124.9%.

Over the past three months, Vertex Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 380.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, LGL Group, Inc. The belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 24.9% this year, meaning that LGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vertex Energy belongs to the Pollution Control industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved -17.8% year to date.

LGL Group, Inc. The and Vertex Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

