Has The Kroger (KR) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. The Kroger (KR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KR and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

The Kroger is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 5.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KR has moved about 12.04% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 11.60%. This means that The Kroger is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, KR belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.56% so far this year, meaning that KR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on KR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

