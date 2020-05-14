Has The Kroger (KR) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. The Kroger (KR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KR and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

The Kroger is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 5.59% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that KR has returned about 17.63% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 1.49% on average. This means that The Kroger is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, KR belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.39% this year, meaning that KR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on KR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.