Has The Kraft Heinz (KHC) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Kraft Heinz (KHC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

The Kraft Heinz is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KHC's full-year earnings has moved 5.26% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, KHC has gained about 1.53% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -8.75% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Kraft Heinz is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, KHC belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.04% so far this year, so KHC is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track KHC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

