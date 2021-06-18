Has The Home Depot (HD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has The Home Depot (HD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Home Depot is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD's full-year earnings has moved 10.76% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, HD has gained about 14.12% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -0.62%. This shows that The Home Depot is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, HD belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.01% so far this year, meaning that HD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to HD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

