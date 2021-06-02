Has The Home Depot (HD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Home Depot (HD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Home Depot is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD's full-year earnings has moved 10.76% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that HD has returned about 19.08% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 1.23%. This shows that The Home Depot is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, HD belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16% so far this year, so HD is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

