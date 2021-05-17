Has The Home Depot (HD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is The Home Depot (HD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

The Home Depot is one of 208 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD's full-year earnings has moved 3.90% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, HD has gained about 21.84% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.53% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, The Home Depot is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, HD belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.47% so far this year, so HD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

