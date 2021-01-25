Has The Home Depot (HD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Home Depot (HD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

The Home Depot is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD's full-year earnings has moved 2.90% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HD has moved about 6.92% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 4.21%. This shows that The Home Depot is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, HD belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.52% so far this year, so HD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

HD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

