Has The Habit Restaurants (HABT) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Habit Restaurants (HABT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

The Habit Restaurants is one of 216 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HABT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HABT's full-year earnings has moved 14.63% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HABT has returned about 33.46% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -16.75% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Habit Restaurants is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, HABT belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 22.75% so far this year, meaning that HABT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HABT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

