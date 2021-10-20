Has The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Goldman Sachs Group is one of 906 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS's full-year earnings has moved 12.75% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GS has gained about 56.29% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 23.66% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Goldman Sachs Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, GS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.08% this year, meaning that GS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on GS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

