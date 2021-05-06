Has The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

The Goldman Sachs Group is one of 899 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS's full-year earnings has moved 53.15% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GS has returned about 35.61% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 16.80%. This means that The Goldman Sachs Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, GS is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.31% so far this year, meaning that GS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to GS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

