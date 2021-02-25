Has The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of The Goldman Sachs Group (GS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Goldman Sachs Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS's full-year earnings has moved 18.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GS has returned 25.38% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 10.35%. This shows that The Goldman Sachs Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GS belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.44% so far this year, so GS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on GS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

