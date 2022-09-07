Has The Geo Group (GEO) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Geo Group (GEO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Geo Group is one of 884 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Geo Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEO's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GEO has moved about 4.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 15.5% on average. This means that Geo Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BancFirst (BANF). The stock is up 39.8% year-to-date.

In BancFirst's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Geo Group belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 103 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17.2% so far this year, so GEO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BancFirst, however, belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved -0.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Geo Group and BancFirst as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





