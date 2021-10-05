Has The Gap (GPS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has The Gap (GPS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Gap is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS's full-year earnings has moved 25.56% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GPS has gained about 18.33% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 11.31%. This means that The Gap is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, GPS belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.40% so far this year, so GPS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GPS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

