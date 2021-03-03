Has The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

The Estee Lauder Companies is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. EL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL's full-year earnings has moved 14.07% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, EL has returned 8.77% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -3.68%. This shows that The Estee Lauder Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, EL belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.58% so far this year, meaning that EL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track EL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.