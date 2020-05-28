Has The Ensign Group (ENSG) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. The Ensign Group (ENSG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ENSG and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

The Ensign Group is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ENSG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG's full-year earnings has moved 3.21% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ENSG has gained about 3.42% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.64%. This means that The Ensign Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ENSG belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.71% so far this year, so ENSG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ENSG as it looks to continue its solid performance.

