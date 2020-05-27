Has The Clorox (CLX) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of The Clorox (CLX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CLX and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

The Clorox is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 11.34% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CLX has returned 28.39% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 14.84% on average. This means that The Clorox is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CLX belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.17% this year, meaning that CLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to CLX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

