Has The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Chefs' Warehouse is one of 194 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Chefs' Warehouse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CHEF has moved about 8.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2%. This shows that Chefs' Warehouse is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MGP (MGPI). The stock has returned 10.6% year-to-date.

For MGP, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Chefs' Warehouse is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #228 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.4% this year, meaning that CHEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. MGP is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Chefs' Warehouse and MGP. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.