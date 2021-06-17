Has Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Textainer Group Holdings is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TGH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGH's full-year earnings has moved 23.48% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, TGH has gained about 71.32% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 11.02%. As we can see, Textainer Group Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, TGH belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.91% this year, meaning that TGH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TGH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

