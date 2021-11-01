Has Tesla (TSLA) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Tesla (TSLA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tesla is one of 117 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TSLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA's full-year earnings has moved 29.10% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TSLA has moved about 57.86% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 12.70%. This means that Tesla is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, TSLA is a member of the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.60% so far this year, so TSLA is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to TSLA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

