Has Tesla (TSLA) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Tesla (TSLA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tesla is one of 117 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Tesla is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA's full-year earnings has moved 21% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TSLA has returned 54.3% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 16.6%. As we can see, Tesla is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, Tesla belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 36.3% so far this year, meaning that TSLA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.