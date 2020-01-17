Has Ternium (TX) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Ternium (TX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ternium is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 243 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX's full-year earnings has moved 2.78% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TX has moved about 3.32% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -1.14%. This shows that Ternium is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TX is a member of the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #210 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.98% so far this year, meaning that TX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to TX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

