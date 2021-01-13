Has Teradyne (TER) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Teradyne (TER), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Teradyne is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 632 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TER's full-year earnings has moved 17.26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TER has moved about 14.35% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 1.06%. This means that Teradyne is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, TER belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.93% this year, meaning that TER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on TER as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

