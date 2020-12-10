Has Teradyne (TER) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Teradyne (TER), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TER and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Teradyne is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 615 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TER's full-year earnings has moved 16.08% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TER has returned 67.21% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 36.47%. This shows that Teradyne is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TER is a member of the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.26% so far this year, meaning that TER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TER will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

