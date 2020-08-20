Has Teradyne (TER) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Teradyne (TER) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TER and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Teradyne is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 605 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TER's full-year earnings has moved 25.74% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TER has moved about 32.34% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 22.23%. This means that Teradyne is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, TER is a member of the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #128 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.63% so far this year, meaning that TER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TER will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

