Has Teradyne (TER) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Teradyne (TER), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Teradyne is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TER's full-year earnings has moved 1.78% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TER has returned about 7.92% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 6.38% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Teradyne is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TER belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.64% this year, meaning that TER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to TER as it looks to continue its solid performance.

