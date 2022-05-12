Has Tenaris (TS) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Tenaris S.A. (TS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tenaris S.A. is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Tenaris S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TS' full-year earnings has moved 53.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TS has gained about 43.5% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -22.1%. As we can see, Tenaris S.A. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Titan International (TWI). The stock is up 39.7% year-to-date.

For Titan International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 67.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Tenaris S.A. belongs to the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.7% so far this year, so TS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Titan International falls under the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #170. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.3%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Tenaris S.A. and Titan International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.