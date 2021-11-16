Has TELUS International (Cda) Inc.'s (NYSE:TIXT) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to TELUS International (Cda)'s ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TELUS International (Cda) is:

3.9% = US$63m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

TELUS International (Cda)'s Earnings Growth And 3.9% ROE

It is quite clear that TELUS International (Cda)'s ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 17%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, the moderate 15% net income growth seen by TELUS International (Cda) over the past five years is definitely a positive. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared TELUS International (Cda)'s net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 15% in the same period.

NYSE:TIXT Past Earnings Growth November 16th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for TIXT? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is TELUS International (Cda) Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

TELUS International (Cda) doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like TELUS International (Cda) has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

