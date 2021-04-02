Has TeleTech Holdings (TTEC) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of TeleTech Holdings (TTEC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TTEC and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

TeleTech Holdings is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TTEC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTEC's full-year earnings has moved 39.09% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, TTEC has returned 36.60% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 2.17%. As we can see, TeleTech Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, TTEC belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.04% so far this year, meaning that TTEC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TTEC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.